Stocks face steepest fall in two months

The index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) slid 134 points today, pushing down the index under the 6,500-mark, the steepest single-day fall within more than two months.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE, plummeted 134 points, or 2.04 per cent, to 6,430 at the end of the day. Earlier, the index dropped 182 points or 2.75 per cent on March 7.

Meanwhile, both the DS30, blue-chip index, and DSES, shariah based index, lost 40 points and 21 points respectively, the DSE data shows.

The DSE’s turnover rose 24 per cent to Tk 1,024 crore which was Tk 823 crore on the previous day.

At the DSE, 26 stocks advanced, 348 declined and 7 remained unchanged.

FAS Finance topped the gainers’ list with about a 9.8 per cent rise. S Alam Cold Rolled Steels, NRB Commercial Bank, Fu-Wang Ceramic Industries and International Leasing Financial Services also saw major gains.

Phoenix Insurance shed the most with a 5 per cent drop. National Housing Finance and Investment, Tamijuddin Textiles, ACI Formulations, and Al-haj Textiles were among the heavy losers.

Shinepukur Ceramics became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 60 crore, changing hands followed by Beximco Ltd, JMI Hospitals, RD Food and Fu-Wang Ceramic Industries.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, went down 382 points, or 1.98 per cent, to close the day at 18,866.

Of the 306 stocks traded, 33 rose, 266 fell, and seven did not see any price movement.