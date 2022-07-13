Stocks drop on first day after Eid vacation

Stock market index dropped today in the first session after the Eid vacation while turnover of the main bourse also plunged.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 11 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 6,355 at the end of the day.

Turnover of the Dhaka bourse plunged to Tk 679 crore, down from the previous day’s Tk 788 crore.

At the DSE, 128 stocks advanced, 209 dropped and 44 remained the same.

Both DS30, the blue-chip index, and DSES, shariah-based index, lost 9 points and 2 points respectively.

Golden Son topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.77 per cent. Nurani Dyeing & Sweater, Zahintex Industries, Saiham Textiles, SAFKO Spinning Mills also advanced significantly.

IFIC Bank shed mostly that eroded 0.80 per cent. Gemini Sea Foods, Advent Pharmaceuticals, Social Islami Bank, and Brac Bank were among the heavy losers.

IPDC Finance became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 63 crore.

Beximco Ltd, Fortune Shoes, Intraco Refueling Station, and Titas Gas Distribution and Transmission were also among the top traders.