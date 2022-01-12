Stocks cross 7,000 points again

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange touched 7,000 points mark today after a break of a month thanks to the higher participation of buoyant investors.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 54 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 7,049. Earlier, the index hit 7,048 points on December 7.

Investors hoped that the omicron would not be that devastating so the economic activities would not be affected with the spread of the virus, said a top stock broker.

So, they are buying well-performing stocks, he said, adding these stocks drowned to a lucrative positon due to the recent fall of the index.

The rise of the index boosted general investors’ confidence and taht is why they are pouring funds now, he added.

Turnover, an important indicator of the stock market, soared 32 per cent to 1,976 crore, up from the previous day’s Tk 1,487 crore.

At the DSE, 189 stocks advanced, 146 fell and 43 remained the same.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution topped the gainers’ list that up 9.97 per cent followed by Eastern Cables, National Tubes, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, and RAK Ceramics.

Khulna Power shed mostly that fell 6.89 per cent followed by Rupali Life Insurance, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag, Emerald Oil, and Reliance One mutual Fund.

Power Grid topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 133 crore changing hands, followed by Beximco Ltd, Titas Gas Transmission, Fareast Islami Life Insurance, and Bangladesh Submarine Cables Company.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also was in the rising trend. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, soared 189 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 20,667.

Among 310 traded stocks, 165 rose, 114 fell and 31 remained unchanged.