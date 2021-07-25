Stocks continue rising trend, index hits new high

The stock market continued to rise for the last six consecutive trading days thanks to the increased participation of investors.

Last week, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), crossed 6,365.11 points, which was the market’s all-time high since its inception in 2013.

Today, the index rose 19 points, or 0.29 per cent to 6,424.21, hitting a new high on the first day of trading after the Eid holidays.

Turnover, another important indicator of the market, went up 7 per cent to Tk 1,354 crore.

At the DSE, 116 stocks advanced, 237 declined and 22 remained unchanged.

Fu-Wang Ceramics topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.95 per cent followed by GPH Ispat, Meghna Cement, Aramit Cement, and Baraka Patenga Power.

Stock of SAIF Powertec traded mostly that worth Tk 68 crore followed by British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Beximco Ltd, BD Finance, and Fu-Wang Ceramics.

Familytex BD shed mostly that fell 9.43 per cent followed by Tung Hai Knitting, RN Spinning Mills, C&A Textiles, and Fareast Finance.

The port city bourse also rose yesterday. The CASPI, the general index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, advanced 130 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 18,673.

Among 305 traded stocks, 105 advanced, 178 dropped and 22 remained unchanged.