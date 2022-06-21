Stocks continue falling again

Stock market index tumbled today for the second consecutive day amid low participation of investors.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped 49 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 6,356 today.

Turnover of the Dhaka bourse also dropped, hitting Tk 823 crore, down from the previous day’s Tk 895 crore.

At the DSE, 36 stocks up, 325 down and 19 remained unchanged.

Meghna Insurance topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.90 per cent. Fine Foods, KDS Accessories, Sonargaon Textiles and JMI Hospital were also on the list of top gainers.

AFC Agro Biotech eroded mostly that dropped 1.98 per cent.

S Alam Cold Rolled Steels, Paper Processing & Packaging, Aramit Ltd, and Ring Shine Textiles were among the other companies in the loser tally.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 83 crore changing hands followed by JMI Hospital, Anwar Galvanizing, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, and Shinepukur Ceramics.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell today.

The CASPI, the all share price index of the port city bourse, edged down 139 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 18,728.

Among the 287 stocks traded, 35 rose, 225 fell and 27 remained the same.