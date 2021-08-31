Stocks come back to black again

The stock market bounced back again today after falling for three days as investors went for booking profits.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), gained 45 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 6,869.

On the same day, DS-30, the blue-chip stock index, rose 10 points to 2,453 points.

The stock market index has been on a rising trend for the last few months when many stocks rose 10 to 20 per cent. So profit booking was expected, said a stock broker.

Now, investors have started to buy again as they believe the index would increase further, he added.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, rose 21 per cent to Tk 2,249 crore. At the DSE, 225 stocks advanced, 119 fell and 32 remained unchanged.

Maksons Spinning Mills topped the gainers’ list that rose 10 per cent followed by Mithun Knitting, Islami Insurance, Tamijuddin Textile Mills, and Bangladesh National Insurance.

Grameen One: Scheme Two shed mostly that lost 14.29 per cent followed by NLI First Mutual Fund, Reliance One Mutual Fund, National Tea Company, and EBL NRB Mutual Fund.

Beximco become top traded stock with shares worth Tk 116 crore changing hands followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, British American Tobacco, Maksons Spinning, and Beximco Pharmaceuticals.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also rose today. The CASPI, the general index of the port city bourse, edged up 153 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 19,997.

Among the traded 327 stocks, 202 rose, 100 fell and 25 remained unchanged.