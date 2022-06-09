Stocks break losing streak

The index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) returned to the black marginally today after falling for two consecutive days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, rose 4 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 6,472 at 12:20 pm.

Turnover stood at Tk 430 crore.

Of the securities, 181 advanced, 144 declined while 54 did not show any price movement.

Meghna Insurance topped the gainers’ list, rising 10 per cent, followed by CAPM IBBL Islamic Mutual Fund, CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01, Vanguard AML Rupali Bank Balanced Fund and Prime Finance First Mutual Fund.