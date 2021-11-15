Stocks break gaining streak

The stock market dropped today after three days of consecutive rises.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 65 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 6,930.

Turnover at the DSE fell to Tk 1,102 crore, which was Tk 1,506 crore a day earlier.

At the DSE, stocks of 68 companies advanced, 273 fell and 32 remained the same.

Sena Kalyan Insurance topped the gainers’ list that rose 10 pet cent followed by ACME Pesticides, Gemini Sea Foods, Golden Son and Apex Footwear.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 154 crore followed by Brac Bank, Orion Pharmaceuticals, IFIC Bank, and Genex Infosys.

Alif Industries shed mostly that dropped 13 per cent followed by Golden Son, Hamid Fabrics, Mozaffar Hossain Spinning Mills and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh.

The Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell today. The CASPI, the main index of the port city bourse, edged down 218 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 20,278.

Among 271 traded stocks, 58 rose, 199 fell and 14 remained unchanged.