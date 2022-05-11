Stocks break gaining streak

The stocks in Bangladesh dropped today after increasing in the last couple of days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), slid 32 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 6,665 at the end of the day.

However, the turnover of the premier bourse rose to Tk 1,258 crore which was Tk 1,208 crore a day back.

At the DSE, 130 stocks advanced, 205 declined and 45 others remained unchanged.

ACI Formulations rose the most with a 10 per cent growth. Bangas, National Feed Mills, Dacca Dyeing, and Envoy Textile were also among the gainers’ list.

Imam Button shed mostly that dropped 5 per cent followed by Savar Refractories, JMI Hospital, Bangladesh Monospool Paper, and The Peninsula Chittagong.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 36 crore changing hands followed by JMI Hospital, Shinepukur Ceramic, Eastern Housing, and Unique Hotel.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also dropped today. The CASPI, the all share price index, fell 65 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 11,718.

Among 309 stocks, 124 advanced, 155 fell and 30 remained unchanged.