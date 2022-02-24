Stocks bounce back after 3 days

Stocks bounced back today after declining for three consecutive days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 30 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 6,948 at the end of the day.

On the premier bourse, 185 stocks advanced, 135 declined and 59 remained the same. Turnover dropped 2 per cent to Tk 887 crore.

Beximco Ltd saw the highest turnover with its shares worth Tk 86 crore changing hands. Anwar Galvanizing, Orion Pharmaceuticals, and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation all witnessed a turnover of Tk 25 crore.

Crown Cement topped the gainers’ list as it was up 9.87 per cent. Dragon Sweater and Spinning gained 9.82 per cent, Tamijuddin Textiles advanced 8.72 per cent, C&A Textiles rose 6.45 per cent, and Sonali Paper edged up 6.07 per cent.

Queen South Textiles shed the most, slipping 8.86 per cent. Hakkani Pulp fell 4.68 per cent, First Prime Finance was down 3.93 per cent, Samata Leather dropped 3.89 per cent, and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh declined 3.89 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose. The Caspi, the main index of the bourse, edged up 82 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 20,313.

Of the 288 securities traded, 165 rose, 84 fell and 39 did not see any price swing.