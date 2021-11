The stock market index plunged by more than 50 points in the first two hours of trading today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), slid 53 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 6,864 until 12.08pm.

At the DSE, 98 stocks advanced, 211 rose and 48 remained the same.

Sena Kalyan Insurance continued topping the gainers’ list that rose 9.98 per cent followed by Acme Pesticides, Shurwid Industries, Agni System and C&A Textile.