Stock market gains 190 points within 3 hours after Covid-19 vaccine approved in India

Stock market surged 190 points, or 3.50 percent, within three hours of trading today thanks to the news of approval of Covid-19 vaccine in India.

As India approved the vaccine, it creates hopes for Bangladesh as the government made a deal with an Indian company to purchase the vaccine, said Abdul Muttalib, a high net-worth investor in the stock market.

Bangladesh government signed a trilateral MOU on November 5 with India’s Serum Institute and Beximco Pharmaceuticals to purchase three crore doses of the vaccine.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd, who holds shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, topped the gainers’ list and there is no seller of the stocks. Beximco Pharmaceuticals took the second position on the list that rose 9.97 percent.

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, pharmaceutical regulator of India, today at a press briefing announced that it approved two coronavirus vaccines made by AstraZeneca-Oxford University and by Bharat Biotech, for emergency use.

Among 361 companies, 261 advanced, 52 declined and 48 remained unchanged.

Turnover, another important indicator of the market, was Tk 1, 404 crore.