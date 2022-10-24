Stock index drops amid technical glitch

Trading at the Dhaka Stock Exchange remained halted for around three hours today thanks to a technical glitch and at the end of the day the index fell by 0.57 per cent.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped 36 points at 6,307.

Turnover at the DSE hit Tk 334 crore, which is 57 per cent lower than the previous day’s Tk 788 crore.

The technical glitch halted trading at the DSE at 10:58 am. It resumed at 2:10 pm and continued until 2:30 pm.

The DS30, the index that consists of blue-chip companies, went down 0.74 per cent to 2,245, while the DSES, the Shariah-complaint index, dropped 1.02 per cent to 1,384.

At the DSE, 18 securities advanced, 82 declined, and 215 remained the same at the bourse.

Navana Pharmaceuticals topped the gainers’ list, advancing 10 per cent. Bangladesh Building Systems, ADN Telecom, Orion Infusion, and Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals were also on the top gainers’ list.

JMI Syringes suffered the highest correction, sliding almost 8 per cent. Tamijuddin Textile Mills, Aramit Ltd, Sunlife Insurance and JMI Hospital dropped more than 7 per cent.

The CASPI, the all-share price index of the Chattogram Stock Exchange, declined 86 points, or 0.45 per cent to end at 18,633.

Of the issues, 31 advanced, 58 declined, and 113 did not show any price movement.