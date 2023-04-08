Statement Against Continued Persecution Under Digital Security Act In Bangladesh

The Coalition for Human Rights & Democracy in Bangladesh (CHRD Bangladesh) is deeply concerned at the continued application of the Digital Security Act (DSA), despite outcries from organizations of local and international human rights and journalists. They state rightfully that the DSA is a draconian law aimed at suppressing freedom of expression, as well as protecting the Bangladesh ruling regime’s wrongdoings under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since 2009.

On April 1, 2023, Jamuna TV, a private channel, aired the crimes of Zakaria Alam Shiplu in its investigative program “Crime Scene.” The crimes included land grabbing, drug business with the help of a terror party that he maintains in the name of the ruling party Awami League. Shiplu, a former convict, is a local government councilor belonging to the ruling party.

On April 5, 2023, Shiplu sued three persons under the DSA. They are Sarkar Mazharul Mannan of the local Jamuna TV and former local government officials Noor Mohammad and Shafiul Islam Shafi, perhaps for helping in the investigation. To justify the case, Shiplu claimed that this false news has been broadcast to “tarnish the image of the government.” A Cyber Tribunal Judge ordered investigation into the case. Local journalists’ bodies protested the false cases against the journalists under the DSA and demanded their withdrawal.

Meanwhile, on April 6, 2023, Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud categorically dismissed any possibility of repealing the DSA, further claiming that its provisions were much softer than those in the United States Australia, Singapore and Continental Europe.

The Coalition for Human Rights & Democracy in Bangladesh condemns the fresh spate of persecutions under the draconian Digital Security Act and urges authorities to suspend it as repeatedly demanded by the UN, the French Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and other rights organizations.