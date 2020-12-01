State-owned banks: Party men at the helm of bank boards again

The government has been recruiting party men as directors to the boards of state-owned banks in violation administrative rules.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is appointing directors on political consideration.

“The government is taking the wrong steps by appointing party men as the directors of the banks. The entire bank sector has to bear the brunt for this. Professionals and skilled people should be appointed as directors,” Bangladesh Bank former deputy governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled told Prothom Alo.

There are 30 resumés of party men at the finance ministry.

Sources said current and former leaders of Awami League, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League have been visiting the financial institutions division of the finance ministry. Some are lobbying over phone.