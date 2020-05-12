Star journo tests Covid-19 positive; staff working from home since mid-April

A journalist of The Daily Star has tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The young journalist has been working from home since middle of April.

It is assumed that the journalist might be infected from a grocery or kitchen market in his area when he went there for buying daily essentials.

“As my wife and I have been coughing for the last few days, we went through Covid-19 tests on Sunday,” the journalist said.

“Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) through an e-mail today informed that we tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

“We are now receiving treatment at home on advice from doctors. So far we do not have any major complication rather than dry cough.”

The Daily Star stands by the journalist and his family at this time of need.

Considering the evolving situation, The Daily Star made it mandatory for all its staff and all sections to work from home since April 15.

The newspaper is publishing both print and online versions through working from home.