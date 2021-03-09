Sport celebrates International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day was celebrated by women sportspersons of different disciplines. Some 200 budding female footballers from BFF age-group teams and a number of schools took part in six-a-side matches at the BFF astro-turf. The footballers received certificates from BFF as part of AFC Women’s Football Day. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED/BCB
Meanwhile, Mumta Hena’s four-for helped Bangladesh Blue secure their spot in the final of the ninth Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games as they thumped Bangladesh Green by nine wickets at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium yesterday. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED/BCB