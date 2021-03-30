Spinners run riot on day 1 at Savar

Barishal Division’s Sohag Gazi’s six-wicket haul along with Rajshahi’s Sunzamul Islam and Taijul Islam’s four-fers marked the opening day of the second round of the Bangabandhu National Cricket League at Savar today.

Barishal were bowled out for a meagre 82 runs in the first innings with Sunzamul and Taijul bagging four for 8 and four for 39 respectively. Mohor Sheikh took two wickets. Rajshahi did not take advantage as they fell into Gazi’s spin web, the 29-year-old picking up six wickets for 65 runs to bowl Rajshahi out for 151. Barishal reached 23 for one at stumps in their second innings.

Pacer Mukidul Islam bagged six wickets for Rangpur Division in the game against Khulna Division at Rajshahi as the latter were bowled out for 221 runs. Tushar Imran struck his 31st first-class ton, hitting 116 off 136 deliveries, laced with 21 fours. In reply, Rangpur reached 103 for three with last round’s centurion Nasir Hossain unbeaten on 19 at close.

Youngster Zakir Hasan’s 159 marked the opening day of the game between Sylhet Division and Dhaka Division at Cox’s Bazar with Sylhet reaching 282 for six at stumps. In the other game at Cox’s Bazar, Pinak Ghosh remained unbeaten on 137 off 256 deliveries as Chittagong Division reached 8 for four at stumps against Dhaka Metropolis.