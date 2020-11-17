Spike in daily Covid-19 deaths again: 39 die, 2,212 infected, 1,749 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-nine people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). This is the highest number of daily deaths due to infection recorded in a while.

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,258 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

At least 2,212 new infections were recorded during this period, taking the total number of people infected to 4,36,684, added the release.

This is also the highest number of coronavirus infections recoded in a day in the last 70 days.

The current positivity rate is 13.83 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.97 percent.

A total of 15,990 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

At least 1,749 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,52,895 and the recovery rate at 80.81 percent.

Among the 39 deceased, 30 were men and nine women while one was between 10-11 years old, one within 21-30, one between 31-40, two 41-50, 10 within 51-60 and 24 were above 60 years old, added the release.