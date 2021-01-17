Special jerseys, coin in WI series to celebrate 50 years of independence

Members of the Bangladesh national cricket team will wear specially-designed jerseys during matches against the West Indies to commemorate fifty years of Bangladesh’s independence.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs and two Tests against the visitors. The series will be an occasion to celebrate the country’s fifty years of independence, BCB director Akram Khan told reporters in Mirpur today.

“Much like the entire nation, the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the players will also be associated as we are going to celebrate the 50th year of our independence and it’s a very special occasion for us,” the former captain of the national team said.

Even though there have been curtailment in plans and preparations to celebrate the occasion on a grander scale, Akram said they have specific plans for this series.

“To celebrate the occasion, we have designed the team jersey accordingly. We had huge plans but due to the corona virus pandemic, we had to think about health safety too. However, we might consider launching a special coin for the toss to mark the occasion during the series,” Akram said.

The first two ODIs will take place in Dhaka on Wednesday and Friday before the third one in Chattogram on Monday.

Akram Khan, Former national captain and BCB Director