South Asian Elected Officials Denounce PM Modi’s Visit 

New York, NY- In response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to New York City, Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani and City Council Members Shahana Hanif and Shekar Krishnan today issued the following statement:

“As three of the first South Asians ever elected to New York City and State government, we are appalled by the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to our city.

From his record as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, where he incited deadly riots against Muslims, to his actions as Prime Minister, which include jailing protesters, censoring journalists, and seeking to erase religious minorities from the civic and cultural fabric of India, Modi is reshaping the nation from a secular democracy into a rightwing Hindu nationalist state.

Prime Minister Modi’s oppressive and unjust policies run counter to all of the values that New York City holds dear. We call on our fellow New Yorkers and elected officials representing this great city to join us in denouncing this visit.”

