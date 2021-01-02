Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata hospital after chest pain

Sourav Ganguly, the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was admitted to hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he suffered a blackout at his home and complained of chest pain.
The 48-year-old former India captain complained of dizziness and then suffered the blackout just after he had returned from gym.
It has been learnt that Saroj Mondal, a physician at the city’s SSKM hospital, has also reached the Woodlands Hospital to attend to Ganguly.
Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister, tweeted, “Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest (sic) and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!”