Soumya, Sabbir picked for ‘A’ team tour of West Indies

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has declared separate 15-man squads for the four-day and one-day series. Soumya has been picked for the 50-over matches.
Like Soumya, a few other cricketers who were axed from the national team, have been picked for the tour. Opener Saif Hassan and Mohammad Mithun, who are not currently part of the national team’s setup in any format, have been named in both the four-day and one-day squad.
All matches of the tour will take place at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Saint Lucia. The tour will commence with the first four-day match starting on 4 August.
Bangladesh ‘A’ (four-day squad): Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Fazle Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Jaker Ali, Naeem Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mukidul Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Anamul Haque
Bangladesh ‘A’ (one-day squad): Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Jaker Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Naeem Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
Bangladesh ‘A’ tour of West Indies itinerary
4-7 August: First four-day match
10-13 August: Second four-day match
16 August: 1st one-day match
18 August: 2nd one-day match
20 August: 3rd one-day match