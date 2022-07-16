Soumya, Sabbir picked for ‘A’ team tour of West Indies

Since playing against Australia in a Super-12 phase match of last year’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup, Soumya Sarkar has been out of the national team in all formats.

He even lost his place from the Mohammedan team during this year’s Dhaka Premier League (DPL) owing to his terrible form.

The left-handed top-order batsman then trained in the Bangladesh Tigers camp and also took part in an inter-university indoor cricket tournament.

Soumya has been given a chance to prove himself worthy of a return to the Bangladesh team as he has been selected in the squad for Bangladesh ‘A’ team’s forthcoming tour of West Indies.