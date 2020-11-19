Soumitra Chattopadhayay (19 January 1935 – 15 November 2020): A true star never dies

Does a true star ever die? What a fateful moment it was for me to meet a great star and through him, meet yet another great star. It was through Manik da (Satyajit Ray) that I had the good fortune of meeting Soumitra da.

It was in 1972, just after the liberation war. I remember the day clearly when I met the extraordinary artiste Soumitra Chattopadhayay in Birbhum, West Bengal. That’s where shooting began for Manik da’s film ‘Ashani Sanket’ (‘Distant Thunder’). It was at the shooting location that I first met Soumitra da.

Soumitra da was looking at me. I was really young at the time and I was quite petrified to be in front of someone I had watched with such awe on the big screen. I couldn’t stop think of what a great actor he was and was sure he would be haughty and arrogant. But then he spoke as if he knew me so well and my fear disappeared immediately.