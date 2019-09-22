‘Some top EC officials involved in NIDs forgery’

A number of top election officials in Dhaka and Chattogram were found involved in the National Identity (NID) card forgery, according to the confessional statement of Zaynal Abedin.

Chattogram’s Double Mooring thana election office assistant Zaynal Abedin, who was arrested for reported NID forgery on 16 September, on Saturday gave a confessional statement to the Chattogram court of metropolitan magistrate Abu Salem Mohammad Noman.

Zaynal was produced before the court after a three-day police remand.

Zaynal named the officials who manage the election commission database server, according to the court sources.

He also mentioned names of those who directly or indirectly worked with him in NID forgery, the sources added.

Investigation officer of the case and inspector of counter terrorism unit of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, Rajesh Barua said Zaynal disclosed how he used to make fake NIDs.

Earlier on 16 September, three people including Zaynal Abedin were detained on charges of providing fake NIDs to Ronhingyas, and handed over to Kotwali police station.

Zaynal’s two associates are Bijoy Das and his sister Seema Das.