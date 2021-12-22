Some in Bangladesh and abroad providing false info to US lawmakers: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that some people both in Bangladesh and abroad provide false information, especially to the US lawmakers, as they are not satisfied with the development of Bangladesh.

“They think — why is Awami League doing so well. Why the people in the country will live in such good conditions? … They do not like the fact that Bangladesh is becoming self-reliant. So, they are providing false information,” Momen told reporters after a seminar at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel in the city today.

There are scopes for the government to work on the “false information” being provided to the US, he said when asked about the US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and seven of its current and former top officials on December 10.

Asked if Bangladesh faces pressure due to the US sanctions, Momen said they are doing their work and Bangladesh will do its own work.

“Enemies and pressure both increase when any country continues to develop,” the minister said.

He said it is called – “killing in the line of duty” if it happens in the US but extra-judicial killing when it happens in Bangladesh.

“Our media also write it as extra-judicial killing. So, some people follow it and provide them information,” he said.