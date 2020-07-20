SMCH managing director arrested from Gulshan hotel: Rab

The managing director of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital (SMCH), who was on the run, has been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion from a hotel in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

“Rab arrested Faisal Al Islam [34], MD of SMCH, from the hotel around 9:00pm last night,” said Lt Col Ashique Billah, director of Legal and Media wing of Rab Headquarters.

The SMCH managing director and two officials were sued along, with some unnamed persons, on charge of using unauthorised Covid-19 test kits and forging Covid-19 test reports.

Nayek Subeder Fazlul Bari of Rab-1 filed the case with Gulshan Police Station last evening, said sub-inspector Mamun Mia of the station.

Faisal is the eldest son of hospital founder and chairman Mohammed Shahabuddin.