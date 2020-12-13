Sinha killed as he came to know of OC Pradeep’s illicit activities

Ashik Billah told the media that the plan to carry out this killing was made in July, Sinha Md Rashed Khan was a friendly person and had gone to Teknaf as part of starting up his YouTube channel. He soon struck up friendship with the local people. He came to know about the oppression and torture inflicted on the people by OC Pradeep. He also had evidence of Pradeep’s dealing in yaba. The evidence he had collected was a threat to Pradeep. He went to the Teknaf police station to interview Pradeep Kumar Das, where Pradeep directly threatened him and told him to stay away from such activities. Sinha, however, continue with his efforts. Later Pradeep held a meeting at the police station with the sub-inspector Liakat and three informants. Pradeep instructed them to finalised the plan to kill Sinha.

According to RAB, Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot at 9:25pm on the night of 31 July. Upon hearing the news, Pradeep Kumar Das went to the spot to confirm that Sinha was dead. He was very careless about sending Sinha to hospital. Other accused persons who were at the spot, staged a drama to divert the killing to a different direction.