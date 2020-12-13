Sinha discovered Pradeep’s links to drug trade, was threatened by him: Rab

Former officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das had met with murdered Maj (retd) Sinha Rashed Khan at the police station, and threatened him, revealed Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at a press conference today.

“The meeting happened in mid-July. While shooting for his YouTube channel, Sinha had independently looked into the drug trade of the area and found its links with Pradeep. He was a friendly person and people opened up to him, telling him about how Pradeep oppressed them. Upon finding such allegations, he met with Pradeep at Teknaf Police Station,” said Lt Col Ashiq Billah, director of Rab’s legal and media wing, at a press conference held at the elite force’s media centre today.

“Pradeep told him to leave the area and threatened to ‘destroy’ him if he didn’t comply,” said Billah.

A highly-placed source in Rab claimed to this correspondent that Sinha had found out about how Pradeep used several Rohingya refugees to deal in cross-border yaba trade, and said that this trade was worth Tk 50 lakh daily.