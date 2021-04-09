Shuvagata, uncapped pace trio in Tigers’ squad for SL Tests

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 21-member preliminary squad for the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka.

In the absence of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, the team management picked Shuvagata Hom, who last played a Test match when the Tigers beat England in Dhaka back in 2016. Mustafizur Rahman too will be unavailable for the two-Test series with Shoriful Islam and Khaled Ahmed named in the squad. Hasan Mahmud was excluded due to injury.

Wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan has also been named in the preliminary squad. Quarantine protocols in Sri Lanka meant there will no option to face local bowlers in the net and so the squad was named with preparation also in mind. All 21 members of the preliminary side will travel to Sri Lanka. While Soumya Sarkar was drafted in to the squad during the home Test against West Indies following Shakib’s injury, he was excluded for the upcoming tour.

“We have decided to take the preliminary squad to Sri Lanka as it would help our preparation and also give exposure to a number of players who are in our thinking for the longer version going forward,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted in a press release.

He also talked about the inclusion of uncapped pace trio Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam Mugdho and Shohidul Islam and the return of Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury.

“They (Shoriful, Mukidul and Shohidul) have been in our HP set up and have impressed in whichever version they have played in. Mukidul and Shohidul in particular, have caught the eye in domestic first class this season and are future Test prospects. They all have age on their side and are talented.

“Shuvagata is coming back after a while but he has been a consistent performer in first class cricket. We have considered him as a batting all-rounder but his off break is pretty handy also and gives us an option in the spin department,” he said.

The Bangladesh team will depart for Sri Lanka on April 12.

PRELIMINARY SQUAD: Mominul Haque, Liton Kumer Das, Md Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehedi Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan