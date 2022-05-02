Shoriful ‘to be available for first Test’

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam is expected to be available from the start of the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, according to chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Shoriful, who was included in the squad for the first Test subject to fitness, was recently sent to Singapore for an assessment for his abdominal issues which bothered him for a long time. However, the assessment suggested he will not require any operation at the moment.

“He (Shoriful) is available for us from the opening Test against Sri Lanka as he will not require any operation at the moment,” Minhajul told Cricbuzz on Saturday. “It will be big boost for us considering we are also missing the service of Taskin (Ahmed) at the moment.”

Bangladesh are already missing pacer Taskin Ahmed and all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz due to injury. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain have been called up to replace Miraz, however, there has been no replacement made for Taskin.

The first of the two Tests between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka begin in Chattogram on May 15.