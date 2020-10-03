Sherpur UNO attacked during drive against illegal sand extraction

Correspondent

Miscreants attacked and vandalized the vehicle of Sherpur upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) in Bogura on Saturday during an operation against illegal sand extraction from Bangali river.

Manjurul Haque, an employee of the UNO office, was injured while trying to prevent the attack at Gajaria in Khanpur union of the upazila. He has been admitted to the upazila health complex.

Police said, the attackers broke the glass of the car and fled the scene while the police reached the spot.

UNO Liaquat Ali Sheikh said he was monitoring different markets of the upazila. At one point, he heard about the illegal sand extraction and went to Gajaria and Naldingi village around 5:00 pm.