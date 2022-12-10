Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will not listen to anyone’s request. She is not afraid of anyone but God.

He said this at the first preparatory meeting of the 22nd AL National Council at the party president’s office in Dhanmondi this morning.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas expressed concerns over reports of intimidation and political violence in the Dhaka. He also urged the Government of Bangladesh to respect the rule of law.

While responding to the US ambassador’s statement, Quader said, “It was said election fraud takes place only in Bangladesh. This is now happening in America as well. Five people have died in the United States. Congress is attacked. The world has seen how Nancy Pelosi (speaker of the House of Representatives), was hiding.”

“We want friendship with the US. Why do you say these things unnecessarily?” The AL leader asked.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, while mentioning Haas said, “Everyone should see their own face first. So much is happening in your country, we don’t say anything.”