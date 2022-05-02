Shawwal moon not seen, Eid on May 3

Holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday (May 3, 2022) as the Shawwal moon was not seen in the Bangladesh sky today.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee this evening after Maghrib prayers.

State Minister for Religious Affairs, Faridul Haque Khan, presided over the meeting at the Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office.

All preparations have been completed across the country, including in Dhaka, for holding the Eid jamaats.

Islamic Foundation on Saturday said there will be five jamaats at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7:00am while the next four will be held at 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am, and 10:45am respectively.

Eid-ul-Fitr jamaats will also be held at mosques and Eidgahs all over the country.

The largest Eid-ul-Fitr jamaat (congregation) of the country will be held on the historic Sholakia Eidgah Maidan with participation of over thousands of devotees from home and abroad amid security measures.

The main jamaat of this Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in Dhaka at 8:30am.

If the congregation cannot be held due to inclement weather or any other unavoidable reason, the main jamaat will be held at 9am at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.