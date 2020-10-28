Shakib’s ICC ban ends today

Tomorrow’s sun will certainly be a brighter one for Shakib Al Hasan as International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ban on the Bangladesh’s all-rounder cricketer will end today (Wednesday).
There will be no obstacle for Shakib to return to the cricket from tomorrow. Bangladesh will get him again with the bat and ball.
Shakib, one of the world’s greatest all-rounders, was banned as he did not inform the ICC Anti-Corruption Division after receiving offers of fixing two international matches and one IPL game.
The two international matches were against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the tri-nation series held in Bangladesh in January 2018. Shakib was given another offer during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab that year, which is violation of ICC’s Anti-Corruption Act.
A certain Deepak Aggarwal, an Indian gambler, offered him three times.
Later, the ICC found evidence that Shakib had three contacts with him. They interrogated Shakib twice on 23 January and 27 August last year. On 29 October, the ICC finally banned Shakib from all forms of cricket for two years after he admitted his mistake. The second year was a moratorium.