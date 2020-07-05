Shakib says it’s immense honour to be on Wisden’s list

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his pleasure to be on the Wisden’s prestigious list, which ranked him 2nd Most Valuable Player (MVP) in ODI and sixth best in Test cricket.

“It’s an immense honour for me to be on this prestigious list of outstanding cricketers and represent my country,” Shakib wrote in his facebook page.

Wisden Monthly selected the ‘Most Valuable Players’ or MVP in a joint study with cricket statistics organisation Cricviz. Based exclusively on CricViz’s market-leading analytics, each player in world cricket has been awarded an ‘MVP rating’ using a statistical model to rank their ‘match impact’ compared to their peers.