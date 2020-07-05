Shakib says it’s immense honour to be on Wisden’s list

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his pleasure to be on the Wisden’s prestigious list, which ranked him 2nd Most Valuable Player (MVP) in ODI and sixth best in Test cricket.
“It’s an immense honour for me to be on this prestigious list of outstanding cricketers and represent my country,” Shakib wrote in his facebook page.
Wisden Monthly selected the ‘Most Valuable Players’ or MVP in a joint study with cricket statistics organisation Cricviz. Based exclusively on CricViz’s market-leading analytics, each player in world cricket has been awarded an ‘MVP rating’ using a statistical model to rank their ‘match impact’ compared to their peers.
Shakib, who currently is serving a ban imposed by ICC, however didn’t get a place in the top 20 in T20 cricket but that couldn’t take the gloss off what he achieved.
The premier all-rounder of the world outnumbered players like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, ranked as currently best in all three formats of the cricket, to be selected second best in ODI cricket.
Shakib however thanked the Wisden, saying that he is truly humbled by the gesture.
His achievement also earned plaudits for him from the cricket fraternity and outside of the cricket.