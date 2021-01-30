Shakib returns to practice for first time since suffering groin injury

Premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan today returned to practice for the first time since suffering a groin injury during Bangladesh’s third and final ODI against the West Indies on January 25 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram (ZACS).

Physio Julian Calefato helped Shakib do some squats and lunges, probably tending to the groin injury he suffered, before the 33-year-old all-rounder went to the nets at the ZACS to do some batting practice. A few net bowlers and Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam bowled to Shakib in the nets.

Shakib was kept under observation for 48 hours after the left-armer had left the field following the injury in the final ODI against the West Indies. The incident took place when he came in to bowl the fifth delivery of the 30th over. Having bowled the delivery, he collapsed in pain. The physio attended to the ace all-rounder and after Shakib got up, he could not go through any lunges or jogs and left the field.

He also underwent a scan last Wednesday and the BCB physician Monjurul Hossain Chowdhury mentioned that the scan did not reveal anything serious and the premier all-rounder could get back to practice soon.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play the first of their two-Tests in Chattogram from February 3.