Shakib returning to the US

Bangladesh were supposed to play three test series in Sri Lanka and Shakib Al Hasan was to make his return to the game after completing a one-year ban imposed on him by ICC. He had even begun practice at BKSP (Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan).

But Bangladesh have decided against going to the island nation due to quarantine complications. And so Shakib is returning to the US by a 3:45am flight tonight.