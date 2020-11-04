Shakib retains top ODI all-rounder spot after returning from ban

Premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, whose ban came to an end on October 28, has retained his spot as the number one all-rounder in ODIs. Shakib tops the ranking chart with 373 rating points to his name.

Shakib last played an ODI during the 2019 ICC World Cup against Pakistan in July. He missed a total of three ODIs, four Tests and seven T20Is during the period of his ban. Shakib, who had a rating point of 394 before the ban, saw his rating drop down to 373 after missing those three ODIs. However, he still remains way ahead of second-placed Mohammad Nabi (301 points) and third-placed Chris Woakes (281 points). English all-rounder Ben Stokes is fourth in the ranking with 276 points.

West Indies’ Jason Holder is the number one all-rounder in Tests with 447 points while Afghanistan’s Nabi holds the top spot in T20I all-rounder ranking list with 294 points.

Shakib, who is now in the US with his family, is supposed to return to the country tomorrow and is expected to return to cricket through the Bangabandhu T20 Cup later this month.