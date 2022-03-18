Shakib is available for whole series against South Africa: Tamim

Shakib Al Hasan (L) and Tamim Iqbal (R) played a key role as Bangladesh won the first ODI

AFP file photo

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has cleared the air, saying that Shakib Al Hasan will be available for the whole three-match ODI series against South Africa, which starts Friday at Centurion, reports BSS.

The ace allrounder wanted a break from the tour of South Africa due to physical and mental fatigue. After a week of drama, he got on a plane to South Africa, joined the team and practiced regularly.

BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon earlier said Shakib could take rest for one or two matches in South Africa. In those matches, the team management can assign someone else.

However, no such message has reached ODI captain Tamim Iqbal. The captain said, Shakib is in a very good mood and is looking forward to playing the first ODI.

“I have no message (over Shakib’s rest) where I have been told to give him one or two match breaks or something like that. I know he’s close with our team and available for the whole series. I talked to him about normal cricket. Tomorrow’s match is about to be played. Like everyone else, he wants us all to do well together. Besides, I don’t have any other information.”

Shakib has scored 60 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan of late and got 5 wickets. In two-match T20 series, he had dismal record, scoring only 14 runs and taking 2 wickets.

However, before leaving the country, he said, he is relieved to go to South Africa.

“I’m getting a lot of relief. It’s always nice to be with the team, it’s fun. I have been for the last 15 years. It would be nice if I could stay in the front. It’s always a pleasure to be with the team. I hope we everyone will be able to bring a good result for the country.”

