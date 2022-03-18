Shakib is available for whole series against South Africa: Tamim

However, no such message has reached ODI captain Tamim Iqbal. The captain said, Shakib is in a very good mood and is looking forward to playing the first ODI.
“I have no message (over Shakib’s rest) where I have been told to give him one or two match breaks or something like that. I know he’s close with our team and available for the whole series. I talked to him about normal cricket. Tomorrow’s match is about to be played. Like everyone else, he wants us all to do well together. Besides, I don’t have any other information.”
Shakib has scored 60 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan of late and got 5 wickets. In two-match T20 series, he had dismal record, scoring only 14 runs and taking 2 wickets.
However, before leaving the country, he said, he is relieved to go to South Africa.
“I’m getting a lot of relief. It’s always nice to be with the team, it’s fun. I have been for the last 15 years. It would be nice if I could stay in the front. It’s always a pleasure to be with the team. I hope we everyone will be able to bring a good result for the country.”