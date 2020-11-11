Shakib grabs top score in fitness test

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who did not undertake the beep test on Monday despite going to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, has scored the highest number of points in the fitness test today.

“Shakib got 13 point something in the beep test today. I can’t tell you the exact point at the moment but yes, he managed to get over 13 today” BCB fitness trainer Tushar Kanti Howlader told The Daily Star.

It was learned that Shakib obtained 13.7 in the beep test today. The previous best scores in the beep test belonged to pacer Mehedi Hasan, who scored 13.6 while Nihad Uz Zaman had scored 13.4.

Shakib had been out on the sidelines following his one-year ban from all forms of cricket. The all-rounder had trained at the BKSP since September this year to prepare for the tour of Sri Lanka, which was then cancelled.

Shakib is currently gearing up for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, with the players’ draft for the tournament set to take place on November 12 (Thursday).