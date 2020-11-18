Shakib gets gunman

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed a gunman for the security of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.
BCB chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Wednesday.
A gunman was seen accompanying Shakib while he went to Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur for practice today.
Mohsin Talukder, the man who threatened Shakib in Facebook live, was detained by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Sunamganj on Tuesday.
BCB CEO said they appointed a gunman for Shakib for the time being as a cautionary measure.
Shakib has recently completed a year’s ban from cricket for failing to report corrupt approaches to the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The integrity police of Cricket Australia (CA) also denied inclusion of Shakib in Big Bash League (BBL) due to its ‘zero tolerance against corruption’ after a club had reportedly shown interest to rope him in.
On 6 November, Shakib drew flak for flouting quarantine rules by inaugurating a super shop in Gulshan just a day after coming back from the USA.