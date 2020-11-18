Shakib gets gunman

Shakib has recently completed a year’s ban from cricket for failing to report corrupt approaches to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The integrity police of Cricket Australia (CA) also denied inclusion of Shakib in Big Bash League (BBL) due to its ‘zero tolerance against corruption’ after a club had reportedly shown interest to rope him in.

On 6 November, Shakib drew flak for flouting quarantine rules by inaugurating a super shop in Gulshan just a day after coming back from the USA.