Shakib emerges highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh’s all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan emerged as the highest wicket-taker as he grabbed 41 wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in the ongoing meet at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Sunday.

He earned the feat taking a record 40 wickets by bowling out Panthum Nissanka, 24, of Sri Lanka in the first ball of his 2nd over, leaving the Island nation for 71 for 2 in 8.1 overs.

Shakib further improved his record of grabbing 41 wickets bowling out Avishka Fernando for a duck in his 4th ball of the same over (2nd over) with scoreboard showing 71 for 3 in the 8.4 overs.

Shakib, who scored 7-ball 10 runs in Bangladesh innings, have two more overs to bowl in the day’s match against Sri Lanka.

Earlier on Thursday, Bangladesh’s poster boy Shakib Al Hasan equalled the record of Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi of taking the highest 39 wickets in the T20 World Cups.

He reached the milestone by taking four wickets for only nine runs in his four-over spell in this T20 World Cup match against Papua New Guinea in Muscat last Thursday.

Shakib’s four-wicket haul helped the Tigers register an 84-run win against Papua New Guinea in the ongoing T20 World Cup to book a place in the Super 12s stage.

In Thursday’s match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first to post 181 for 7 in 20 overs featuring 50 runs by skipper Mahmudullah Riyad posted. Later, they dismissed Papua New Guinea for 97 runs in 19.3 overs. It was Bangladesh’s biggest win in terms of runs.

Source: Dhaka Tribune