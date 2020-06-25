Shahid, his wife became MPs ‘in exchange for millions’

When asked how in the letter of AL central election conducting committee Shahid Islam was branded as the dedicated and active leader of the party, Noor Uddin Chowdhur said, “I have seen a letter. Those who issued the letter can say better. When the top unit gives an instruction, we have nothing to say about it.”

Local sources said it was an open discussion during the election that Noman was removed from the election race in exchange for Tk 120 million. Top AL leaders and former MP of the constituency were involved in the process. Shahid had to bribe huge amount of money to local and members of AL central election conducting committee to get nomination and win the seat.

On condition anonymity, a Lakshmipur upazila AL leader said he was close to Shahid during the election. Around Tk 500 million was spent in the process of the couple becoming MPs. Jubo League former presidium member Mohammad Ali (Khokon) mainly mediated between Shahid and Noman. He attended a number of meetings in this regard in Dhaka.

Mohammad Ali, however, denied the allegations. He said, “Is it possible to mediate without the top leaders of Awami League? Who am I when a letter has been issued from the Awami League office? I didn’t mediate, HT Imam did it. He called me to his residence. When I reached, I saw Papul (Shahid Islam) and Noman were already there. I understood that some sort of negotiation had been made earlier.”

This correspondent tried to talk to HT Imam over phone about the issue.

In a text message, he said, “There are many rumours about that man (Shahid). I don’t know which one I will accept.”

The Lakshmipur constituency from where Shahid Islam became an MP is known as the base of Bangladesh National Party (BNP). Shahid Islam backed by Awami League got 256,784 votes in the last election. His nearest candidate and BNP leader Abul Khayer Bhuiyan got 28,065 votes. A week before the election, Noman disappeared.

The way he made his wife MP

After Shahid was elected an independent MP, he similarly made his wife Selina Islam an MP from one of the reserved seats for women. There are 50 reserved seats in the parliament that were distributed in accordance with the ratio of elected MPs from various parties. AL got 43 seats, Jatiya Party four seats, Jatiya Oikya Front one, Workers Party one and independents candidate one. Four independent candidates including Shahid won in the 11th parliament. Shahid negotiated with other three candidates to make his wife the MP. An Awami League leader, who is close to Shahid, said he (Shahid) had to give huge amount of money to the independent candidates.