Shahid, his wife became MPs ‘in exchange for millions’

Mohammad Shahid Islam and and his wife became members of parliament allegedly in exchange for millions.
Shahid has recently been arrested in Kuwait on charges of human trafficking.
He first became an MP from Lakshmipur-2 constituency bribing influential quarters. Later, he made his wife Selina Islam an MP in one of the reserved seats for women, adopting a similar strategy.
After his arrest in Kuwait, it was found that visa trading and human trafficking are the sources of his money.
Kuwait has already freezed over Tk 1.38 billion of his funds. He has also siphoned off money to other countries, Kuwaiti media outlets quoted the authorities as saying. He, however, did not mention possessing these assets in his bank statement submitted to the election commission.
Becoming a candidate and elected member of parliament in 2018 was astonishing to the residents of his constituency. Despite being an independent candidate, he almost confirmed his victory before the election. Ruling Awami League shared Lakshmipur-2 constituency with its alliance partner Jatiya Party in the last election. Former JaPa MP Mohammad Noman got the nomination. After getting the nomination, Noman left the election race.
While bargaining over seat sharing with Awami Leauge, JaPa’s the then chairman HM Ershad removed ABM Ruhul Amin Howladar from the post of secretary general and Moshiur Rahman Ranga was installed in his place.
Before leaving his post, Ruhul Amin Howladar ensured the candidature of Noman.
What made Noman quit the election race? When asked, Moshiur Rahman said, “One day Noman along with Papul (Shaid Islam) came to me. He said he won’t contest election as he won’t be able to win the seat. He asked me to allow Papul to contest the polls. What can be done if the candidate is not willing to contest the election?”
JaPa top leaders, however, said after the changes in JaPa secretary general post, a meeting over seat sharing was held at the Bailey Road residence of AL election conducting committee co-chairman and PM’s political adviser HT Imam. HT Imam requested JaPa representatives to give up Lakshmipur-2 constituency to Shahid Islam. So JaPa did not hold the seat and AL also did not give any candidate for the constituency. Later AL central election conducting committee in a letter asked local leaders and activists to work in favour of Shahid Islam.
On behalf of co-chairman HT Imam, election conducting committee coordinator Selim Mahmud sent the letter. According to the letter, grand alliance-nominated candidate Mohammad Noman has withdrawn his candidature for Lakshmipur-2 constituency in greater interest of the alliance allowing independent candidate Shahid Islam backed by Awami League. In fact Noman did not withdraw his candidature. As a result, his name and party symbol ‘Plough’ was in the ballot paper.
“You know Shahid Islam as a dedicated and active grassroots leader of Awami League. He was involved in Awami League politics for long. It is necessary to ensure his victory for the greater interest of Bangladesh Awami League,” the letter reads.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, district Awami League general secretary Noor Uddin Chowdhury said, “Shahid Islam and his wife is in the committees of union, upazila and district levels. He never worked at the grassroots level.”
When asked how in the letter of AL central election conducting committee Shahid Islam was branded as the dedicated and active leader of the party, Noor Uddin Chowdhur said, “I have seen a letter. Those who issued the letter can say better. When the top unit gives an instruction, we have nothing to say about it.”
Local sources said it was an open discussion during the election that Noman was removed from the election race in exchange for Tk 120 million. Top AL leaders and former MP of the constituency were involved in the process. Shahid had to bribe huge amount of money to local and members of AL central election conducting committee to get nomination and win the seat.
On condition anonymity, a Lakshmipur upazila AL leader said he was close to Shahid during the election. Around Tk 500 million was spent in the process of the couple becoming MPs. Jubo League former presidium member Mohammad Ali (Khokon) mainly mediated between Shahid and Noman. He attended a number of meetings in this regard in Dhaka.
Mohammad Ali, however, denied the allegations. He said, “Is it possible to mediate without the top leaders of Awami League? Who am I when a letter has been issued from the Awami League office? I didn’t mediate, HT Imam did it. He called me to his residence. When I reached, I saw Papul (Shahid Islam) and Noman were already there. I understood that some sort of negotiation had been made earlier.”
This correspondent tried to talk to HT Imam over phone about the issue.
In a text message, he said, “There are many rumours about that man (Shahid). I don’t know which one I will accept.”
The Lakshmipur constituency from where Shahid Islam became an MP is known as the base of Bangladesh National Party (BNP). Shahid Islam backed by Awami League got 256,784 votes in the last election. His nearest candidate and BNP leader Abul Khayer Bhuiyan got 28,065 votes. A week before the election, Noman disappeared.
The way he made his wife MP
After Shahid was elected an independent MP, he similarly made his wife Selina Islam an MP from one of the reserved seats for women. There are 50 reserved seats in the parliament that were distributed in accordance with the ratio of elected MPs from various parties. AL got 43 seats, Jatiya Party four seats, Jatiya Oikya Front one, Workers Party one and independents candidate one. Four independent candidates including Shahid won in the 11th parliament. Shahid negotiated with other three candidates to make his wife the MP. An Awami League leader, who is close to Shahid, said he (Shahid) had to give huge amount of money to the independent candidates.
Mojibor Rahman Chowdhury (Nixon Chowdhury) won from Faridpur-4 constituency as an independent candidate. AL presidium member Kazi Jafarullah also contested in the constitution.
When asked about the statement of Rezaul Karim in making Shahid Islam’s wife MP from reserved seats for woman, Nixon Chowdhury said, “It is not the function of chief whip neither me. He signed as per his wish. Open an investigation if there is an exchange of money. If you talk about the exchange of money, there is an allegation of exchanging money against those who make reports.”
When asked how Shahid Islam’s wife got your support, Nixon Chowdhury said, “His wife is a political leader. She is involved in Awami League in Cumilla. So I supported her. Look into what is the relation of Papul (Shahid Islam) with the election commission. Why do you ask us?”
Nixon Chowdhury’s elder brother Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury is the chief whip in the parliament. About asking the independent candidate to put signature supporting Selina Islam’s candidature, the chief whip said, “It was not my subject. I did not know them.”
In another question whether Shahid Islam tainted the dignity of the parliament being arrested abroad on charges of human trafficking and money laundering, the chief whip said, “It cannot be commented now. The matter would be clear after submission of a charge sheet. It is an allegation against him. The investigation is going on. Let us wait for the report.”
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.