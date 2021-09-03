Schools, colleges to reopen September 12: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni today said that schools and colleges will reopen on September 12.

The minister said this while talking to journalists in Chandpur, Abul Khayer, public relations officer of education ministry told The Daily Star.

Educational institutions have remained shut for nearly 17 months since the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

On March 17, 2020, the government closed all educational institutions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The closure — recently extended till August 31 — has led to cancellation of exams and has left academic calendars in disarray.