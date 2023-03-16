SCBA election: Violence mars first day of voting

The first day of the two-day voting in the annual Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections ended amid clashes between the lawyers backed by the ruling Awami League and BNP today.

In the morning, violent clashes ensued when pro-BNP lawyers were staging a demonstration at the polling centre demanding the formation of a fresh election conducting committee under an “acceptable” person.

The pro-BNP lawyers attacked and vandalised the polling booths around 3:30pm today chanting “Joy Bangla”.

They vandalised fans, chairs, tables and other furniture at the Shaheed Shafiur Rahman Auditorium, and police took action to control the situation. Around noon, at least 10 journalists were injured after police assaulted them when they were covering the election.

After the voting ended around 5:50pm, Awami League-backed lawyers gathered outside the polling centre and were chanting slogans against pro-BNP lawyers, reports our correspondent from the spot.

At the entrance to the Supreme Court, additional police have been deployed, who kept the polling centre surrounded.

Talking to The Daily Star in the evening, SCBA election sub-committee member Khabiruddin said the voting will resume at 10:00am tomorrow as per schedule.