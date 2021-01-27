SANEM’s survey on poverty rate is illogical: Finance Minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today said the survey which claimed that 42 percent of 5,577 households are below poverty line is illogical.

The survey was carried out by South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM).

The finance minister said this after a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP).

Replying to a question from reporters, he said, “I think the whole survey has been totally distorted from the real position.”

SANEM on January 23 revealed the survey findings, conducted over November and December last year, which found 42 percent of 5,577 households were below the poverty line.

Minister Kamal said, “Do you think that the number of poor people have increased because you are going to villages. What a strange talk!”

When asked about the government’s statistics on current poverty rate, he replied, “It will be known once Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) does a survey on it”.