Salman F Rahman urges expatriates to invest in Bangladesh

Salman F Rahman said, “Bangladesh’s economy is steadily advancing and the private sector is leading the economy. The private sector is also leading various manufacturing companies, banks, insurance, media and power sectors.”

This was possible due to the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

Professor Shibli said, “The current environment in Bangladesh is investment friendly. Political stability, economic viability, purchasing power of people, exchange rate, youth labor force and ecosystem are in favour of investment.”