Salahuddin elected BFF president again

Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin has been elected president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for the fourth consecutive term.
He will lead the country’s football for four more years.
Salauddin bagged 94 votes while his challenger Badal Roy got 40 votes.
Independent candidate Shafiqul Islam Manik got only one vote.
Abdus Salam Murshedy has been elected vice president beating Sheikh Mohammad Aslam.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and much talked about BFF election 2020 were held Saturday at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.
A 21-member full panel named Sommillito Parishad led by Salahuddin competed against the Sheikh Mohammad Aslam-led 19-member Samonnay Parishad in the election.