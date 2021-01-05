Saif take on Chattogram Abahani in first semifinal

Big-spending Saif Sporting Club, who are yet to make a mark in the country’s top-flight football after their arrival in the professional circuit three seasons ago, will be hoping to make it to their maiden domestic final when they take on Chattogram Abahani in the first semifinal of the Walton Federation Cup today.

The match will kick off at 4:00pm with private satellite channel T-Sports telecasting the match live from the venue.

Saif SC, who were eliminated from the quarterfinals in the previous two editions after failing to clear the group stages in their debut season, reached the semifinal for the first time.

Saif SC, a side with a wonderful blend of youths and experienced campaigners including five national players, have turned into an unstoppable force this season under the guidance of Belgian coach Paul Joseph Put. They stormed into the quarterfinals, winning all three group stage matches and having scored 10 goals. Saif SC then edged past Mohammedan SC through a penalty shootout in the semifinal following a 2-2 draw.

When other title contenders have been struggling to score goals, it is a big advantage for Paul Put that as many as 10 players have already struck in their last four matches with Nigerian striker Ikechukwu Kenneth Ngwoke leading the way with four goals.

On the other hand, Chattogram Abahani, who were defeated by Dhaka Abahani in the final of the 2017 edition, also reached the semifinals after two seasons. Unlike Saif SC, Chattogram Abahani had to take on a more defensive approach on their way to confirming the semifinal spot. So far, the charges of Maruful Haq scored only three goals but conceded a solitary goal against Bashundhara Kings in the group stage.

Nevertheless, Maruf, who has won the Federation Cup with Mohammedan SC and Sheikh Russel KC, will be preferring to play more tactically against Saif SC. As evident from the other matches, Chattogram Abahani might prefer to defend for the most part of the game with occasional attacks on the break.

Maruf will however be missing the services of forwards Shakhawat Hossain Rony, Sohel Rana and Brazilian Nixon Guylhhemre for the game.

“We are not worried over the low scoring rate because we did not have the resources from the start. But I think, we need only one goal to win the match,” said Maruful, who will be boosted with the return of Nigerian striker Chinedu Mathew for today’s match.

Meanwhile, Paul Put emphasized on the importance of playing as a unit in order to win.

“For me, everyone is a star and everyone is important because everyone has to complete his job on the pitch. Even the best performer can sit on the bench and the other players have to play for the team and win together.”